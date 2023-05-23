Poland: Latest silver Proof and colour coin release launches new series entitled “In Poland I Believe”

The Narodowy Bank Polski has released new Proof and colour coins, which also launches a new collector series entitled “In Poland I Believe.” The theme focuses on traditional values which have sustained the country through adversity and challenge. Poland was reunited as a homeland for the Poles just over a century ago with the conclusion of the First World War. A people and society attached to long-held traditions cherished in families for generations have been and remain able to overcome any adversity. The history of Poland proves that families raising their children with respect for national traditions and values protected the country against imposed Germanisation and Russification, and in the last century, also against communism. For generations, the family has been regarded as the cradle of human life and development, providing stability, faith, and moral strength. A loving, supportive family, whose enduring ties provide a sense of security, ultimately becomes the power of the nation. Recent surveys have indicated that that Poles value the family the most as a haven where everyone should be guaranteed love and development. More encouragingly, the same survey found that more than 80 percent of teenagers indicated that they felt loved in their family, very good news indeed. These positive results are credited to the dedication of mothers, who are traditionally responsible for the upbringing of children. It should also go to fathers who jointly, with love and responsibility, provide security, discipline, guidance, and common sense values to the family unit.

The Proof and colour coins are produced by the Mint of Poland at their facilities in Warsaw, on behalf of the National Bank, and are designed by Urszula Walerzak. Inspired by the style of a child’s drawing, the obverse side depicts a family of a mother, father and four children, with the youngest shown in his mother’s arms and family pets. Above the family is a heart shape with applied red and white colour, the country’s national colours, and also applied with colour is the depiction of a house. Above the heart is the commemorative text Polska rodzina (“The Polish Family”). The reverse side also includes colour in the shape of a stylised rooftop shown in the national colours, red and white. Under the rooftop is a silhouette of a family of six, two parents and four children, all holding hands. Above them is the commemorative text Ojczyzna – rodzina rodzin (“The Homeland – a Family of Families”) and along the upper edge is the additional text RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA 2023. Just under this is an image of the crowned eagle, and to the right, the denomination 10 ZŁ.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 złotych .925 Silver 14.1 g 32 mm Proof with applied colour 10,000

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a heavy gauge custom card case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

