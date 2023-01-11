Poland: Latest gold and silver coins in exquisite “Treasures of Stanisław August” series features King Augustus II the Strong

The National Bank of Poland has released new gold and silver Proof coins which are part of the exceptional numismatic collector series entitled “The Treasures of Stanisław August.” The dynamic and unique series of gold and silver collector coins with face values of 500 zloty and 50 zloty intricately and faithfully replicate the famous 18th-century medallic series depicting the images of the kings of Poland, which was struck on the order of Stanisław August Poniatowski. Both the paintings and medals begin with the image of Bolesław Chrobry and end with the portrait of August III.

The medals were commissioned by the king, who instructed the Warsaw Mint to create the medals in gold. The portraits featured were based on the artwork of the renowned painter Marcello Bacciarelli (1731–1818), which were painted 20 years earlier. The dies were created by medallists, Jan Filip Holzhaeusser and Jan Jakub Reichel, and the result was a series of twenty-four medals produced between 1791 and 1798. Stanisław August’s ambitious medallic series might have concluded with a medal depicting the image of the ruling monarch. However, these plans were thwarted by his abdication, emigration and early death at the beginning of 1798.

The twenty-first coin of the series is produced by the Mennica Polska — Mint of Poland, at their facilities in Warsaw, and on behalf of the National Bank. The obverse side on both gold and silver examples shows the bust of Augustus II, known as “the Strong,” with his profile facing left, wearing a stock tie, a tailcoat with lapels adorned with the star and ribbon of the Order of the White Eagle, and the Order of the Golden Fleece on a ribbon. Above the portrait is the inscription AUGUSTUS. II. ELECTOR SAXONIÆ. On the reverse of the coin, the Latin text is replicated from the original medal, which is translated as:

Elected on the 27th day of June Anno Domini 1697, crowned on the 15th day of September. Under the Treaty of Karlowitz he regained Kamieniec Podolski, which had been captured by the Turks; driven out of the kingdom by the Swedish king Charles XII, he returned to the homeland Anno Domini 1709. He died in Warsaw on the 1st day of February Anno Domini 1733, at the age of 63, in the 36th year of his reign

Encircling the centred inscription is the text RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA 500 ZL (gold) or 50 ZL (silver), shown above. Below is the year of issue shown as 20 and 22, with the Polish eagle crest separating each of the two digits.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 50 zlotych .999 Silver 62.2 g 45 mm Proof 6,000 500 zlotych .9999 Gold 62.2 g 45 mm Proof 600

Both the gold and silver Proof-quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a heavy-gauge lined card case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others issued by the National Bank of Poland, please visit their website.

