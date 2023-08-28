Poland and Ukraine: Joint release of silver Proof coins come together in support of friendship and brotherhood

The National Bank of Poland and the National Bank of Ukraine have jointly released two-piece heart-shaped Proof and colour collector coins, which are in recognition of the countries’ mutual friendship and as a symbol of solidarity.

In recognition of the two countries’ tacit support and long-term friendship, the coins’ two-piece concept incorporates a heart shape as part of its design, with the left side of the heart, when viewed from the obverse, representing Poland, and the right side representing Ukraine. Combined, the coin has a total weight of two troy ounces of pure silver.

The Polish side of the heart-shaped coin is produced at the Mint of Poland at their facilities in Warsaw on behalf of the National Bank of Poland. The Ukrainian side of this innovative two-piece coin is produced by the Mint of Ukraine at their facilities in Kyiv and on behalf of the National Bank of Ukraine. Designed by the eminent Ukrainian artist Volodymyr Taran, his obverse design features two brothers sitting at the same table sharing each other’s loaf of bread and chalice of wine. When the two halves of the coins are joined together, the ornament at the bottom creates an embroidered flower design — a symbol of hope, life, and progress prevalent in both countries. Along the perimeter of the design is a continuous commemorative inscription in both Polish and Ukrainian. On Poland’s coin it reads PRZYJAŹŃ I BRATERSTWO TO NAJWIĘKSZE BOGACTWO. On the Ukrainian coin, the inscription reads ДРУЖБА ТА БРАТСТВО – НАЙБІЛЬШЕ БАГАТСТВО. Both inscriptions translate to “Friendship and brotherhood is the greatest wealth.” The reverse side depicts colour designs that feature the flags of both countries; on the left side, the flag and national crest of Ukraine are present along with the text УКРАЇНA placed to the left of the flag along with the Ukrainian mintmark. Also included in the design are the coins’ denomination of 10 ₴ and the year of issue 2023, along with the specifications 31.1 and Ag 999. The Polish half includes a colour flag with a circular national crest placed over it. The text RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA is placed to the right of the flag along with the Mint of Poland’s mintmark. The year of issue 2023 and denomination 10 ZŁ are seen just under the flag. Both coins also include stylised images of crowds of people symbolising their populations, those in Ukraine embodying the dangers of war and the resistance of the people, and the Polish half depicting help, compassion, and support. Each comes together in support of each other’s countries in solidarity. The Ukrainian coin portion is released as part of the “My immortal Ukraine” series.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit 10 lotych .999 Silver 31.1 g 26.4 x 50 mm Proof with applied colour 10,000 (each) 10 grivnia .999 Silver 31.1 g 26.4 x 50 mm Proof with applied colour 10,000 (each)

Available from the 24th August, both coins are encapsulated as one piece and presented in a hardwood case accompanied by one certificate of authenticity. The total issue of the sets will be 10,000, of which 5,000 sets will be sold in Poland and the other 5,000 sets in Ukraine. Sets available from the Polish National Bank will be obtainable at the cash desks of NBP Regional Branches and on their website.

The sets intended for sale in Ukraine will be distributed through official distribution banks and through the online store of the National Bank of Ukraine.

Please note both the National Bank of Poland and the National Bank of Ukraine have advised the proceeds from the sales of all sets will be shared with humanitarian aid and financial support for Ukrainian families who have left their homeland to seek safety in neighbouring countries.

