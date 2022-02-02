Coin Update

Pobjoy Mint — South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands: New 50-pence coin marks 140 years since the arrival of steam powered vessel SMS Moltke

The government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands have launched new commemorative 50-pence coins marking the 140th anniversary of the first steam-powered vessel to visit the territory. The Moltke represents an important part of the heritage of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands and represents a key moment in the island’s history. 

The seven-sided coins, which are part of a wider collection of tall ships issued by various British territories are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands. The reverse side depicts the Moltke based on a vintage drawing featuring the vessel with her sails unfurled. The denomination 50 is placed to the left side of the primary design with the text MOLTKE seen below. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The issuing authority SOUTH GEORGIA AND SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS is placed around the Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc.

2,750
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof

175

Available from the 10th February, the Brilliant Unc. diamond finish base metal coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text about the SMS Moltke. The silver Proof coins are presented in a Perspex lucite frame case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about this coin and other coins issued by the treasury of South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint

