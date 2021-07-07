Coin Update

Pobjoy Mint — South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands: Bi-colour titanium coins featuring the magnificent fin whale

The treasury of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands have released new collector coins produced in titanium and cupro-nickel featuring one of the world’s largest underwater mammals, the fin whale. At up to 48,000 kilograms (over 105,000 pounds) and with a length of 18–20 metres (59 to 65 feet), they are the second-largest animal in the world after the blue whale. With a distinct ridge along their back behind the dorsal fin, this unique feature gives them the nickname “razorback.” Fin whales are actually the fastest-swimming of all the large whales and have been referred to as the “greyhound of the seas” as their streamlined shape of this mammal enables it to swim up to speeds of 30 km (19 miles) per hour. 

Remarkably, though they are enormous creatures, fin whales are not a predatory species and are totally harmless to people other than through accidental collisions. Their primary diet includes filtering feed for tiny krill or small pelagic fishes. 

The coins are produced in both titanium and cupro-nickel by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands. The titanium version is applied with a dark blue colour, with the image of the whale itself remaining the natural colour of the titanium metal to replicate the grey colour of the species. The actual design shows a fin whale swimming in Antarctic waters. The coins’ denomination of TWO POUNDS is shown in text under the primary design and along the edge.

The obverse side of the coin features an elegant effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The issuing authority SOUTH GEORGIA & SOUTH SANDWICH ISLANDS is placed around the Queen’s likeness as the coin’s legend, along with the year of issue 2021.  

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
Two pounds

Titanium

 10 g 36.1 mm Uncirculated

5,000
Two pounds

Cupro-nickel

 28.2 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc.

10,000

Each titanium coin is protected by an acrylic capsule and presented in a custom red case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coin is shipped in a micro-fibre protective cloth pouch. Due to the difficulty of striking titanium coins and the fact that titanium reacts differently with every strike, each coin is technically different from all others, making each coin one-of-a-kind. There is also a lined effect that is present on the coins which is unique to this metal. For additional information about these coins and others released by the treasury of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

