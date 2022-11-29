Pobjoy Mint — Sierra Leone: New silver one-ounce bullion coins feature Tutankhamun’s priceless golden mask 

The Bank of Sierra Leone has authorised the release of new silver bullion one-ounce coins which commemorate the discovery of the tomb of the Pharaoh Tutankhamun. It has been 100 years since the opening of the boy pharaoh’s tomb.

The silver bullion-quality commemorative coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the Bank of Sierra Leone. The reverse side features the famed death mask of Tutankhamen with ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics in the background and the word TUTANKHAMUN in the surround and to the left of the mask. It also features a silver bullion privy mark “P,” which is exclusive to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins, and the denomination of $1 is placed below the primary design. The obverse side includes the crest of the Republic of Sierra Leone, adopted in 1960. The crest shows a lion beneath a zigzag border, representing the Lion Mountains, after which the country was named. The supporters are a lion shown on both sides of the crest, and the motto is Unity-Freedom-Justice, placed below the design. Above the crest is the text REPUBLIC OF SIERRA LEONE, and the year 2023 is seen just under.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit One dollar .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Bullion 10,000

Available from the 16th November, the coins are struck using a reverse cameo finish and individually encapsulated. For additional information about this coin and other coins released by the Bank of Sierra Leone, please click here.

