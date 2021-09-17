Pobjoy Mint — Sierra Leone: Crown coins released in celebration of 60th anniversary of independence 

The Bank of Sierra Leone has released (16th September) new crown coins which are in celebration of the 60th anniversary of independence that was achieved on the 27th April 1961.

Sierra Leone, a country on the coast of West Africa that faces the Atlantic Ocean, derives its name from Lion Mountains, an actual mountain range near Freetown, the country’s capital. Originally known by the Portuguese reference as Serra Leoa, which translated to “lioness mountains,” this reference was attributed to Portuguese explorer Pedro de Sintra, who was among the first Europeans to explore the West African coast in 1462. The current name was derived from the Italian spelling introduced by the Venetian explorer Alvise Cadamosto and was subsequently copied by other European mapmakers. The British officially adopted the name Sierra Leone in 1787 prior to the area being officially colonised in 1808 and it was this administration of the country which lasted until 1961.

Sierra Leone, similar to Liberia, became a permanent home to many freed black slaves who repatriated themselves and their families before, during, and after the American Revolution. With the abolition of the slave trade by the British in 1807 and their formal administration of the colony the year after, many more emancipated and freed slaves found their way to Freetown, established in 1792, and the colony’s largest city from as far as Jamaica, Nova Scotia, the United States, and Great Britain.

From 1821, the Sierra Leone Colony was made part of British West Africa, which included other British colonies with Freetown serving as the administrative capital. With the end of British West Africa as an administrative entity in 1888, the various colonies emerged as separate colonies. All would eventually realise full independence with Ghana, formerly the Gold Coast, becoming the first to attain their independence in 1957. Nigeria became the second country to gain independence in 1960, followed by Sierra Leone in 1961, which retained Queen Elizabeth II as head of state. 10 years later in 1971, the country transitioned to a republic with an executive president and retained its membership in the Commonwealth of Nations.

The coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the Bank of Sierra Leone. The reverse side features a lion sitting on a rock with an acacia tree in the background. Above the primary design is the inscription 60th ANNIVERSARY OF INDEPENDENCE. The denomination of $10 (silver) or $1 (cupro-nickel) is shown below the reclining lion.

The obverse of the coin features the coat of arms of the Republic of Sierra Leone. The year of issue 2021 is placed below the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage $1 Cupro-nickel 28.4 g 38.6 mm Brilliant Unc. 10,000 $10 .925 Silver 28.4 g 38.6 mm Proof 2,000

Each cupro-nickel coin is presented in a micro-fibre cloth bag that includes the Pobjoy Mint logo. The sterling silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others released by the Bank of Sierra Leone, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

❑

