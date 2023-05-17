Pobjoy Mint — Falkland Islands: New commemorative 50-pence coins mark the coronation of King Charles III

The treasury of the Falkland Islands government has released new commemorative 50-pence coins which mark the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III, which took place on the 6th May. Britain’s new King succeeded his mother, the Late Queen Elizabeth II, on the 8th September 2022 after an astonishing 70-year reign. Charles II was officially proclaimed King the following day, which also affirmed his accession as Head of the Commonwealth and as King of fourteen other realms and British territories. The King’s coronation took place at Westminster Abbey, where every English and British monarch was crowned since the accession of King William I in 1066 and over the following 900 years. In the presence of more than 2,000 guests comprising foreign royalty and serving heads of state, to distinguished persons from all walks of life, the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the historic crown of St. Edward onto the head of the sovereign. Soon afterward, the crown of the consort was placed onto the head of Queen Camilla, the very crown used during the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911.

The seven-sided coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory. The design on the reverse side of these coins depicts the official insignia of the coronation, which Sir Jony Ive KBE designed along with his company LoveFrom. The overall circular design includes images of the rose of England, the thistle of Scotland, the daffodil of Wales, and the shamrock of Northern Ireland, which form a picture of St. Edward’s Crown. It was designed using the colours of the union flag, with the crown depicted in blue surrounded by further drawings of the four plants in red, all on a white background. The overall design is surrounded by text which reads KING CHARLES III placed above and CORONATION 6TH MAY 2023 shown below. The obverse side of the coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness includes the authority of issue, FALKLAND ISLANDS, the year of release, 2023, and the denomination, FIFTY PENCE.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,950 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 175

The Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish base metal coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins issued by the treasury of the Falkland Islands, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coin or here for the Proof coin.

