Pobjoy Mint — Falkland Islands: New £2 commemorative coin remembers 40th anniversary of liberation

The government of the Falkland Islands has released (11th April) new commemorative £2 coins which remember the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands. An invasion of the British crown territory commenced in the early hours on the 2nd April 1982 and was led by Argentinian armed forces. Their goal was to occupy and annex the islands of the Falklands and South Georgia, which Buenos Aires had claimed for decades. Upon learning of the invasion and occupation, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher ordered an immediate deployment of British naval and air forces to the region with the intent of retaking the islands. As a consequence of the strong British military response, this resulted in the total surrender of Argentinian forces on the 14th June 1982 — just 10 weeks after their initial invasion.

The bi-metallic coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the Falkland Islands treasury. The reverse side of the coins features the official logo of the anniversary and includes the number “40” with the Union Jack along with various aspects of life on the Falkland Islands. As part of the remembrance and celebration, the Falkland Islands Government invited local children to submit drawings inspired by the 40th-anniversary theme of “Looking Forward at 40.” From all of the entries received, those of Kaia Manu-Stephenson and Laura Bates were chosen, with local artist Julie Halliday commissioned by the Falkland Islands government to further develop the design. The motif includes the commemorative text 40th ANNIVERSARY OF LIBERATION placed above the design and TWO POUNDS seen below. The commemorative years 1982 – 2022 are found just above the logo. The obverse of the coin features an effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by the Pobjoy Mint and is an exclusive design. The authorised year of issue 2022 is placed just below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit Two pounds Bi-metallic 12 g 28.4 mm Prooflike 2,750 Two pounds .999 Silver 12 g 28.4 mm Proof with gold plating 199

The Brilliant Uncirculated base metal bi-metallic examples are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text highlighting the 40th Liberation Anniversary and feature the official logo. The silver Proof coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins issued by the treasury of the Falkland Islands, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

The Falkland Islands government holds all copyright for the logo and is kindly credited accordingly.

