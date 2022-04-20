Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Pobjoy Mint — British Virgin Islands: Mythical winged horse Pegasus features on Reverse Proof silver one-ounce coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The treasury of the British Virgin Islands government has released their latest collector one-ounce gold and silver versions featuring the famous Greek mythological horse, Pegasus. As horses have often featured on designs featured on the coinage of the British Virgin Islands over the years, the choice of Pegasus for a range of gold and silver bullion coins seemed obvious to feature on this flagship coin. 

The coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Virgin Islands. The design on the reverse side of the coin shows the magnificent mythical horse rearing up with his wings spread. The denomination of $100 (gold) or $1 (silver) is shown in the upper-left half with the specifications placed just below the primary design towards the lower-right edge. A silver bullion privy mark “P” is also present, which is unique to Pobjoy Mint bullion coins.

The obverse of the coin features an effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The year of issue 2022 and issuing authority BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS surrounds the Queen’s likeness. 

Denom. Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Mintage Limit 
$1 .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Reverse Proof 10,000
$100 .999 Gold 31.1 g 32.7 mm Proof 100

This is the fifth year for the Pegasus bullion gold and silver coin designs. Dispatch commences on the 24th April. No more than 10,000 of the one-ounce fine .999 silver Reverse Proof bullion coins will be produced. Each silver one-ounce coin is packaged in a clear vinyl holder. For additional information, please visit here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

British Indian Ocean Territory: First bullion silver coins released featuring Sea Turtle Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: New £2 commemorative coins released to mark 60th anniversary of territory’s formation United Kingdom: Third and final coin release in “Myths and Legends” bullion gold and silver series features Little John Pobjoy Mint — Falkland Islands: New £2 commemorative coin remembers 40th anniversary of liberation

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓