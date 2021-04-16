Coin Update

Pobjoy Mint — British Indian Ocean Territory: Second “Sea Creatures” 50-pence coin released featuring striking powder blue tang

The government of the British Indian Ocean Territory has released (13th April) their latest coin which is part of a six-coin series entitled “Sea Creatures.” These 50-pence coins feature in vivid colour some of the world’s most attractive and colourful sea creatures. The British Indian Ocean Territory is fortunate in terms of location as they comprise over 50 islands of the Chagos Archipelago. 

The second coin in the collection features the widespread powder blue tang, also known as the powder blue surgeonfish. 

The seven-sided 50-pence coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, on behalf of the treasury of the British Indian Ocean Territory. The reverse side includes an image of the powder blue tang portrayed in full colour, which brings its colourful nature to life. The text POWDER BLUE TANG is seen above the primary design and the denomination of 50 PENCE is placed below. The obverse of the coin features an elegant effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The issuing authority BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY is placed around the Queen’s likeness as the coin’s legend, with the year of issue 2021 shown below the portrait. 

Denom. Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Maximum Mintage 
50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. with applied colour 2,750
50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof with applied colour 175

Base metal Brilliant Uncirculated examples are presented in a micro-fibre cloth pouch, the sterling silver Proof examples are encapsulated and presented in a custom case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.  

A special album created especially to house all six coins in the collection and is available as a separate purchase. For additional information about these coins and others released by the British Indian Ocean Territory, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint. 

Orders placed now will commence dispatch from the 3rd May.

