Pobjoy Mint — British Indian Ocean Territory: Second coin released for Queen’s 95th birthday features familiar equestrian theme

The treasury of the British Indian Ocean Territory has released (21st April) new commemorative coins to mark a very special event in the royal calendar. This year HM Queen Elizabeth II celebrates her 95th birthday on the same day the coins are released. Her Majesty will, of course, observe her birthday officially with the ceremony, Trooping the Colour. Steeped in tradition and military splendour, the ceremony of Trooping the Colour which is usually held on the Saturday falling between the 11th and 17th June is believed to have been performed first during the reign of King Charles II (1660–1685).

Most recently, and due to the pandemic, the 2020 ceremony was substantially curtailed with an abbreviated presentation of colours taking place in Windsor. This year it has been announced that the Queen, despite her recent bereavement of HRH the Duke of Edinburgh, will take part in a similar ceremony in Windsor on the 12th June. The ceremony will include soldiers of the Household Division and the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery along with musicians from the Massed Bands.

The seven-sided 50-pence coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Indian Ocean Territory. The reverse side depicts the Queen on horseback and in ceremonial military dress uniform as she was seen during the earlier years of her reign. The coins’ denomination is represented by the numeral 50 placed just under the primary design.

The obverse of the coin features an elegant effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The issuing authority BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY is placed around the Queen’s likeness as the coin’s legend with the year of issue 2021 are shown to the left of the portrait.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. 2,750 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 199

Each Proof silver coin is presented in an acrylic cube which enables the easy display and viewing of both sides.

The Brilliant Uncirculated cupro-nickel coins are presented in a blister-pak folder which includes illustrations corresponding to the coins’ reverse design. For additional information about these coins and other coins issued by the British Indian Ocean Territory, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

