Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: New inverted strike features emperor penguins on latest 50-pence coins

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released new collector’s edition fifty-pence coins which feature, for the first time, an inverted relief strike of a familiar reverse design. The coins were released to mark World Penguin Day, which was observed on the 25th April. This annual celebration of penguins was created at McMurdo Station in 1972 at the American research centre on Ross Island. Researchers noticed that the Adélie penguins began their migration around this day each year, and so they founded World Penguin Day as a way to mark the occasion and raise awareness of these fascinating creatures and their unique habitat. The penguin species was first observed and mentioned by European explorers who were part of the Portuguese expedition of Bartholomeu Dias de Novaes in 1487-1488.

The coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory. The design on the coin shows two emperor penguins standing on the ice, showcased in extraordinary inverted relief. Above the primary design is the text EMPEROR PENGUIN along the edge, and the denomination FIFTY PENCE placed below the design. The obverse side of the coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness includes the authority of issue BRITISH ANTARCTIC TERRITORY and the year of release, 2023.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,950 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 175

Available from the 9th May, the Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish base metal coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are presented in a custom case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and other coins issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coin or here for the Proof coin.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!