Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: New inverted strike features emperor penguins on latest 50-pence coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released new collector’s edition fifty-pence coins which feature, for the first time, an inverted relief strike of a familiar reverse design. The coins were released to mark World Penguin Day, which was observed on the 25th April. This annual celebration of penguins was created at McMurdo Station in 1972 at the American research centre on Ross Island. Researchers noticed that the Adélie penguins began their migration around this day each year, and so they founded World Penguin Day as a way to mark the occasion and raise awareness of these fascinating creatures and their unique habitat. The penguin species was first observed and mentioned by European explorers who were part of the Portuguese expedition of Bartholomeu Dias de Novaes in 1487-1488.

The coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory. The design on the coin shows two emperor penguins standing on the ice, showcased in extraordinary inverted relief. Above the primary design is the text EMPEROR PENGUIN along the edge, and the denomination FIFTY PENCE placed below the design. The obverse side of the coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness includes the authority of issue BRITISH ANTARCTIC TERRITORY and the year of release, 2023.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc.

1,950
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof

175

Available from the 9th May, the Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish base metal coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are presented in a custom case and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and other coins issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coin or here for the Proof coin.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United Kingdom: Gold Britannia bullion coins released featuring effigy of HM King Charles III United States Mint 2021 American Liberty gold coin garners COTY award recognition United Kingdom: Collector edition of popular Britannia in gold, platinum, and silver Proof coins released  St. Helena — East India Company: First-ever gold piedfort Proof sovereign released in “Masterpiece Collection” for coronation of King Charles III 

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓