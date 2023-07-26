Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: Fourth £2 coin in “Glaciers” series released, featuring Saturn

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released the fourth design in their new six-coin series featuring the territories of the Antarctic glaciers. This collection of glaciers, some as great in size as small islands, are named after planets of the solar system. The newest coin in the collection features the glacier Saturn, which is located on Southeast Alexander Island, Antarctica. 

The coin’s reverse design features an image of the god Saturn holding a scythe with the planet Saturn in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround along the edge. The text SATURN is placed above the primary design, with the denomination TWO POUNDS placed below. The obverse side of the coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness includes the authority of issue BRITISH ANTARCTIC TERRITORY and the year of release, 2023

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
Two pounds

Bi-metallic

 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc.

1,950
Two pounds

.925 Silver

 12 g 28.4 mm Proof with plating

175

There are a total of six glaciers named after planets in Antarctica, and the following will be featured in this series: Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Venus. The Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish bi-metallic coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are plated in pure gold with Goldclad, encapsulated, and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and other coins issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coins or here for the Proof coins.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: First 50-pence coins featuring effigy of HM King Charles III released  Pobjoy Mint — Falkland Islands: New commemorative 50-pence coins mark the coronation of King Charles III Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: New inverted strike features emperor penguins on latest 50-pence coins Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: Third £2 coin released in the “Glaciers” series featuring the Neptune Glacier

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓