Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: Fourth £2 coin in “Glaciers” series released, featuring Saturn

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released the fourth design in their new six-coin series featuring the territories of the Antarctic glaciers. This collection of glaciers, some as great in size as small islands, are named after planets of the solar system. The newest coin in the collection features the glacier Saturn, which is located on Southeast Alexander Island, Antarctica.

The coin’s reverse design features an image of the god Saturn holding a scythe with the planet Saturn in the background. The six planets after which the glaciers are named are also shown in the surround along the edge. The text SATURN is placed above the primary design, with the denomination TWO POUNDS placed below. The obverse side of the coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness includes the authority of issue BRITISH ANTARCTIC TERRITORY and the year of release, 2023.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage Two pounds Bi-metallic 12 g 28.4 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,950 Two pounds .925 Silver 12 g 28.4 mm Proof with plating 175

There are a total of six glaciers named after planets in Antarctica, and the following will be featured in this series: Mars, Mercury, Neptune, Saturn, Uranus, and Venus. The Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish bi-metallic coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are plated in pure gold with Goldclad, encapsulated, and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and other coins issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coins or here for the Proof coins.

