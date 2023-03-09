Pobjoy Mint — British Antarctic Territory: First 50-pence coins featuring effigy of HM King Charles III released 

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released new 50-pence coins commemorating the historical event of the accession of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth Realms. Upon the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, HRH The Prince of Wales succeeded his late mother as HM King Charles III, sovereign of the United Kingdom and British territories. King Charles III also became head of the Commonwealth and is monarch of countries such as Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. The land known as the British Antarctic Territory and its connection to the British crown dates back to letters patent of 1908 and 1917. The territory itself was officially formed on the 3rd March 1962 and is one of 14 British Overseas Territories administered by the Foreign and Commonwealth Office with an appointed commissioner. During the 2008–2009 celebrations of the centenary of the 1908 British territorial claim, the British Antarctic Territory issued its first-ever legal-tender coin. The British sovereign is represented on the obverse side of all coins issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, and with the accession of HM King Charles III in September 2022, his effigy will be included on coinage released from 2023 onwards.

The coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint, at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the British Antarctic Territory’s treasury. The reverse side features the Royal Cypher of His Majesty King Charles III comprising the letters C and R with the Roman numeral III superimposed over the letter R. The cypher is surrounded by a rose, representing England, a daffodil, representing Wales, a thistle, representing Scotland, and shamrocks representing Northern Ireland. Below the floral design is the numeral 50, representing the coins’ denomination. The obverse side includes a left-facing effigy of HM King Charles III approved by Buckingham Palace and which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. Surrounding the King’s likeness is the legend which includes BRITISH ANTARCTIC TERRITORY, and the year is issue, 2023.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 50 pence Cupro-nickel 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc. 1,950 50 pence .925 Silver 8 g 27.3 mm Proof 175

The Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish base metal coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are presented in a custom case decorated with the Union flag of the United Kingdom and are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, please click here for the cupro-nickel coin or here for the silver coin.

