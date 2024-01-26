Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

PNG 2024 YN scholarship competition announced

By Leave a Comment

(Temecula, California) January 25, 2024 — The Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) again will provide a scholarship to a deserving young numismatist (YN) to attend one of the four-day sessions of the American Numismatic Association (www.money.org) 2024 Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We are delighted to continue our long tradition of providing a YN scholarship for the popular, annual ANA educational programs. The PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two 2024 Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, adjacent to the ANA headquarters,” said PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

“All young numismatists between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible to enter and are cordially invited to apply for the scholarship, but time is short. Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as this year’s scholarship recipient.  The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, March 29, 2024,” explained Feigenbaum.

Entries must include the applicant’s name and contact information. The essays can be sent by email to or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 27890 Clinton Keith Rd., Suite D141, Murrieta CA 92562.

The two separate ANA Summer Seminar four-day sessions will be held from Sunday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 19, and from Sunday, June 23, to Wednesday, June 26, 2024.  Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific coin and paper money collecting topics or the hobby’s technical and business aspects.

Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminar can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summer-seminar.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Numismatists Guild

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Jack H. Beymer recipient of PNG’s renamed Harvey G. Stack Lifetime Achievement Award Inside the Mint: Bridging coins and collectors at the 2023 World’s Fair of Money NGC designations and labels for 2024 Harriet Tubman coins Dealers-only PNG Day set for May 1, 2024, at CSNS convention

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓