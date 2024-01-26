PNG 2024 YN scholarship competition announced

(Temecula, California) January 25, 2024 — The Professional Numismatists Guild (www.PNGdealers.org) again will provide a scholarship to a deserving young numismatist (YN) to attend one of the four-day sessions of the American Numismatic Association (www.money.org) 2024 Summer Seminar in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

“We are delighted to continue our long tradition of providing a YN scholarship for the popular, annual ANA educational programs. The PNG scholarship will cover airfare, tuition for one of the two 2024 Summer Seminar sessions, meals, and dormitory accommodations on the campus of Colorado College, adjacent to the ANA headquarters,” said PNG Executive Director John Feigenbaum.

“All young numismatists between the ages of 13 and 22 are eligible to enter and are cordially invited to apply for the scholarship, but time is short. Entrants must submit a short essay outlining why they should be chosen as this year’s scholarship recipient. The deadline for receipt of the entries is Friday, March 29, 2024,” explained Feigenbaum.

Entries must include the applicant’s name and contact information. The essays can be sent by email to *protected email* or by mail to the PNG Executive Director, 27890 Clinton Keith Rd., Suite D141, Murrieta CA 92562.

The two separate ANA Summer Seminar four-day sessions will be held from Sunday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 19, and from Sunday, June 23, to Wednesday, June 26, 2024. Participants ranging from teenagers to seniors take class instruction on specific coin and paper money collecting topics or the hobby’s technical and business aspects.

Additional information about the ANA Summer Seminar can be found on the ANA website at www.money.org/summer-seminar.

The PNG is a nonprofit organization composed of many of the top rare coin and paper money dealers in the United States and four other countries. PNG member-dealers must adhere to a strict Code of Ethics in the buying and selling of numismatic merchandise.

For additional information about PNG or the young numismatists scholarship program, visit online at www.PNGdealers.org or call (951) 587-8300.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Numismatists Guild

