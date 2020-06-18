Coin Update

Pittsburgh 2020 PNG Day is canceled

Health restrictions force cancellation of planned events

(Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania) June 17, 2020 — Citing pandemic-related restrictions imposed by the Governor of Pennsylvania, the Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG) has canceled its planned 2020 PNG Day Show that was scheduled for Monday, August 3, in the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh.

The 2020 PNG show had been conveniently set to be in the same location as the American Numismatic Association’s World’s Fair of Money, which now has also been canceled. Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s latest coronavirus-related proclamation continues to impose limits on the number of people who can gather in one location, such as a convention or coin show.

“Because of the health and safety concerns, PNG is canceling its planned 2020 PNG Day show and the PNG awards banquet that was to be held on August 3 in Pittsburgh has also been canceled,” said PNG Executive Director Robert Brueggeman.

For additional information, contact the Professional Numismatists Guild by phone at 951-587-8300 or by email at .

Press release courtesy of the Professional Numismatists Guild.

