Peru: New silver Proof coins mark centenary anniversary of National Air Force Academy

The Banco Central Reserva del Peru have released new silver Proof collector coins which mark the centenary anniversary of the country’s premier air force academy and officer’s school. Founded on the 27th November 1923, the first students of the newly formed academy were lieutenants and second lieutenants of the army who filled the first vacancies and who received training to qualify for the future Peruvian Air Force. The academy is nationally renowned for its strict criteria of admissions and emphasis on academic, military, moral, psychophysical, and cultural training. These are five areas that recruits must concentrate on in order to achieve becoming an upright officer who bravely defends Peruvian airspace and is committed to the country’s overall society. On the 25th July 1991, the Air Force Officer’s School was officially renamed Escuela de Oficiales Captain FAP José Abelardo Quiñones Gonzáles, in honour of Peru’s national military aviation hero of the Peruvian-Ecuadorian War of 1941. That same year, women were first admitted to the Academy who have admirably shown their ability to uphold and train on the same stringent criteria as their male counterparts. The Peruvian Air Force Officer’s Academy is overseen by Peru’s Ministry of Defence and is located in the country’s capital of Lima.

The Proof-quality coins are produced at the Casa Nacional de Moneda, one of the oldest continuously operating mints in the Americas since 1565, at their facilities in Lima, on behalf of the Banco Central de Reserva Del Peru. The obverse side includes an image of the facade of the Officer’s School in the background, and in the foreground is the distinctive portico entrance to the premises which features the winged crest shield of the Officer’s School above the portico’s arch. The legend or commemorative inscription CENTENARIO DE LA ESCUELA DE OFICIALES FUERZA AÉREA DEL PERÚ (“Centenary of the Peruvian Air Force Officers School”) surrounds the primary design and the centenary years 1923 – 2023 are shown below. The reverse side features Peru’s national coat of arms, which is centred. The text BANCO CENTRAL DE RESERVA DEL PERU is placed above the crest along the upper rim. The denomination of UN SOL is seen just under the crest along with the year of issue 2023 and the coins’ specifications 33.625 g and PLATA 0,925. The Peruvian Mint’s distinctive mintmark comprising the monogrammed letters LIMA is placed just under the crest.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1 sol .925 Silver 33.6 g 37 mm Proof 5,000



Each Proof-quality coin is encapsulated and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and is available with or without a presentation case. For additional information, please visit the Banco Central’s website.

