Perth Mint — Tuvalu: New silver coins celebrate 60 years of that mischievous Pink Panther

The Perth Mint, in association with the Treasury of Tuvalu, has released new silver ounce coins marking the 60th anniversary of the debut of the first Pink Panther motion picture film. The Pink Panther is one of the world’s most iconic and beloved cartoon characters with a truly international following. The prowling Pink Panther was seen as an introductory animation in the classic 1963 comedy-mystery of the same name starring Peter Sellers who immortalised the role of the bumbling Inspector Jacques Clousseau. The comedy film made its debut in 1963 with a storyline centred on the infamous cat-burglar jewel thief Sir Charles Lytton, nicknamed “the Phantom,” and his plan to steal the Pink Panther diamond from a princess vacationing at an exclusive French skiing resort. The suave and mischievous panther is adored by people of all generations as a symbol of humour and fun. The animated character developed into Saturday morning cartoons in the United States in September 1969 for 10 years. The film franchise also enjoyed further success with Director Blake Edwards releasing a further eight films, five including appearances with Peter Sellers, who died in 1980. The last film sequel in the story of the Pink Panther was released in 2009 with an updated cast, but the cartoon character has remained unchanged and just as popular.

Designed by Lucas Bowers, the reverse side of the coin portrays the Pink Panther standing nonchalantly with his thumbs up alongside the official 60 YEARS celebration logo. Also included in the design is an array of paw prints as part of the background. The obverse side includes an effigy of Her Late Majesty created by British artist Ian Rank-Broadley. Just under the truncation of the Queen’s likeness are her years of reign, 1952 – 2022. The coin’s specifications 1 oz 9999 Ag, 2024, TUVALU, and 1 DOLLAR are placed under the monarch’s portrait.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Brilliant Unc.

1,000


Each coin is encapsulated and presented on an illustrated easel-style card incorporating a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

