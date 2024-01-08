Perth Mint: release of the first coins bearing the likeness of HM King Charles III

The Perth Mint has launched its first coins that will include the new effigy of HM King Charles III, which was unveiled on the 5th October in Canberra. The portrait was designed by Welsh engraver Dan Thorne under the auspices of the Royal Mint and with the King’s personal approval. The effigy was then designated as the official Commonwealth portrait which will be available for use to all members of the Commonwealth and British territories authorised to use the image of the British sovereign on their national coinage. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the most recent and sixth effigy of Her Majesty designed by Jody Clark was introduced in 2019 and continued to remain in use on Australian coinage. The obverse side of Australian coins was amended to include the years of the Queen’s reign 1952 – 2022, which was added to the legend surrounding her likeness.

The reverse side of the coin features classic artistry portraying a bounding kangaroo surrounded by stylised rays of sunlight. In addition to the weight, purity, and year-date, the design includes a P125 mintmark signifying the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary in 2024. Above the primary design is the text AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO. The obverse depicts the official Commonwealth Effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which was created by Welsh illustrator and coin designer Dan Thorne. Personally approved by the King, the likeness rests upon the talented artist’s careful examination of past coins and medals, coupled with an extensive study of the new monarch. His Majesty is shown facing to the left and depicted wearing a collared shirt and tie with jacket lapels. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness reads CHARLES III AUSTRALIA with the denomination 1 DOLLAR placed below.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage limit 1 dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Proof 7,500





This coin will be available to purchase online and in-store from Monday, 15th January 2024, 9 am AWST. For additional information, please click here.

