Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Perth Mint: release of the first coins bearing the likeness of HM King Charles III

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Perth Mint has launched its first coins that will include the new effigy of HM King Charles III, which was unveiled on the 5th October in Canberra. The portrait was designed by Welsh engraver Dan Thorne under the auspices of the Royal Mint and with the King’s personal approval. The effigy was then designated as the official Commonwealth portrait which will be available for use to all members of the Commonwealth and British territories authorised to use the image of the British sovereign on their national coinage. After the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022, the most recent and sixth effigy of Her Majesty designed by Jody Clark was introduced in 2019 and continued to remain in use on Australian coinage. The obverse side of Australian coins was amended to include the years of the Queen’s reign 1952 – 2022, which was added to the legend surrounding her likeness.

The reverse side of the coin features classic artistry portraying a bounding kangaroo surrounded by stylised rays of sunlight. In addition to the weight, purity, and year-date, the design includes a P125 mintmark signifying the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary in 2024. Above the primary design is the text AUSTRALIAN KANGAROO. The obverse depicts the official Commonwealth Effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which was created by Welsh illustrator and coin designer Dan Thorne. Personally approved by the King, the likeness rests upon the talented artist’s careful examination of past coins and medals, coupled with an extensive study of the new monarch. His Majesty is shown facing to the left and depicted wearing a collared shirt and tie with jacket lapels. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness reads CHARLES III AUSTRALIA with the denomination 1 DOLLAR placed below.

Denom.

 Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage limit 
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Proof

7,500


This coin will be available to purchase online and in-store from Monday, 15th January 2024, 9 am AWST. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Perth Mint — Australia: Tribute to legendary Sydney Mint gold Sovereigns feature on new Piedfort gold Proof coins Retrospective: Collecting world coins during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, part 6  United Kingdom: Royal Mint reveals their commemorative coin collection for 2024 United Kingdom: Gold Proof sovereign range of coins celebrates coronation of King Charles III

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓