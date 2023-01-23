Perth Mint — Australia: Silver Proof “Opal Lunar” coin series continues with 2023’s Year of the Rabbit 

The Perth Mint has released its latest silver Proof coins with a custom inlaid opal reverse design which is part of their current “Opal Lunar” series launched in 2016. Now in its eighth year, the latest coin features the fourth lunar zodiac sign of the rabbit, which begins with the Lunar New Year occurring on the 22nd January according to the Julian calendar. The lunar zodiac cycle renews itself every 12 years and those born in the years 1927, 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, and more recently, 2011 are under this sign and with particular personality traits or qualities. The rabbit’s kindness may make them seem soft and weak. In truth, the rabbit’s quiet personality hides their confidence and strength. They are steadily moving towards their goal, no matter what negativity or obstacles they may encounter. With good reasoning skills and attention to detail, those born under the Year of the Rabbit make excellent scholars. Though conservative and careful in their actions, a plain and routine life is not their style.

Designed by Natasha Muhl, the coin’s reverse incorporates a circular panel featuring a rabbit detailed in pure Australian opal against a solid black background. Struck elements include intricate patterning with stylised depictions of snapdragons, said to be lucky flowers for those born in the Year of the Rabbit. Placed above the primary design is the inscription YEAR OF THE RABBIT and the Chinese character for “rabbit,” along with 2023, the year of release. Shown to the lower-left among the elements of snapdragons are the coin’s weight and purity, along with the Perth Mint’s traditional “P” mintmark. The coin’s obverse bears the Jody Clark commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II within a stylised pattern and the monetary denomination, which is placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1 dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 36.6 mm Proof with inlay 5,000

Each coin is encapsulated and housed in a classic custom case with a clear lid for display and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity with an illustrated outer protective box. For additional information about this coin and other coins available from the Perth Mint, please visit their website. The coin is also retailed by several international distributors.

