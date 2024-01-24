Perth Mint — Australia: Silver one-ounce 2024-dated Kookaburras released, featuring new reverse design

The Perth Mint has released its 2024-dated silver one-ounce Silver Kookaburras, a favourite theme and design with collectors and investors alike.

Designed by Sean Rogers, the reverse side of the coin portrays a beady-eyed kookaburra in flight over a gorge with a snake in its talons. As well as the inscription KOOKABURRA, the design includes the coin’s weight, purity, 2024 year-date, and a P125 mintmark signifying the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary. As an enhanced security feature, the coin incorporates a micro-laser engraved letter which is included as an authentication feature and is found on the reverse. It is only detectable under a magnifying glass. The coin’s obverse depicts an effigy of HM King Charles III created by Dan Thorne and the legend CHARLES III AUSTRALIA, which encircles the royal portrait. The denomination of 1 DOLLAR is placed below the likeness of the King.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 1 dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion 500,000



Each coin is encapsulated with an ascribed mintage of 500,000 pieces. Production will close at the end of 2024, after which the Perth Mint will either announce the sale of the entire mintage or declare its final mintage number. For additional information, please click here.

