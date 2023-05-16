Perth Mint — Australia: New silver bullion coins in popular “Next Generation” series features kangaroo and joey

The Perth Mint has released the sixth design in their ongoing and popular silver bullion series entitled “Next Generation.” The series includes depictions of well-known indigenous Australian wildlife which includes images of both the adult and offspring. Last year, the coins featured Australia’s own wild dog, the dingo. Other coins in the series have featured: 2021 the Platypus; 2020 the Kookaburra; 2019 the Crocodile; and 2018 the Koala. For 2023, the design focuses on perhaps Australia’s most loved and iconic animal closely associated with the land down under — the kangaroo. Native only to the continent of Australia, these unusual hopping marsupials remain a curiosity for their elongated hind legs, powerful tails and pouches for females to rear young joeys — the name for kangaroo offspring. Tens of millions of kangaroos still inhabit diverse landscapes across the vast Australian continent, with four commonly recognised breeds: The red kangaroo, the eastern grey kangaroo, the western grey kangaroo, and the antilopine kangaroo. This national symbol was first included on the reverse side of national coinage when in 1938, a kangaroo made its debut on Australian pennies, and which remained in use until 1965. A design depicting a “mob” of kangaroos was included on the reverse side of circulation-type dollar coins in 1984, which has remained unchanged since that time.

Designed by Perth Mint graphic artist Jennifer McKenna, her depiction on the reverse side of the coin features an image of a mother kangaroo and her joey in the midst of scrubland shown in the background. The design also includes a backdrop of radial lines and the Perth Mint’s P mintmark. Both the $2 and $10 denominations are minted as piedfort strikes. The obverse side includes the memorial commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, which includes the years of the Queen’s reign in the legend, 1952 and 2022, along with the denomination. The year of issue, 2023, and the coins’ specifications are placed under the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 2 dollars .9999 Silver 62.2 g 40.9 mm Bullion 75,000 10 dollars .9999 Silver 311.0 g 66.1 mm Bullion 2,500

The $2 coins are individually enclosed in a clear vinyl embossed holder or enclosed in sealed tubes when purchased in increments of 25 pieces. The $10, 10-ounce silver coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule. For additional information, please get in touch with a partner distributor outside Australia. Collectors/investors in Australia may contact the Perth Mint directly here for the two-ounce coin or here for the 10-ounce coin.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!