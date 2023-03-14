Perth Mint — Australia: New reverse design features on latest koala silver bullion coins

The Perth Mint has released its latest silver bullion coins, which feature one of the country’s best-known wildlife ambassadors, the koala. The series was first launched in 2007 with new reverse designs, increasing its appeal for investors and collectors alike. For 2023, the superb artistry and design capture the essence of these often-drowsy marsupials, the drowsiness resulting from their diet of eucalyptus leaves. The theme reaches a new high point with a beguiling portrait of the animal’s family life high in the gum tree canopy.

The 2023 Australian Koala design is created by Ing Ing Jong and portrays a koala female climbing a tree with a dependent young joey clinging to her back for security. As well as the stylised inscription KOALA and the Perth Mint’s P mintmark, the reverse includes the coin’s weight, purity, and year of release, 2023. The coin includes the memorial obverse of the Late Queen Elizabeth II, which features the Commonwealth effigy created by Jody Clark supplemented with the memorial years of Her Majesty’s reign 1952 – 2022. As an additional security application, the coins incorporate an authentication feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter. Detectable under a magnifying glass, it is designed to make it significantly more difficult for the coin to be counterfeited.

Denom. Metal Weight Dimensions Quality Mintage Limit One dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion 300,000

Each coin is individually encapsulated and available in quantities of up to 20 coins per order in Australia. For collectors and investors elsewhere, the Perth Mint advises consulting their partners/distributors worldwide here . For additional information, please click here.

