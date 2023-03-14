Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Perth Mint — Australia: New reverse design features on latest koala silver bullion coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Perth Mint has released its latest silver bullion coins, which feature one of the country’s best-known wildlife ambassadors, the koala. The series was first launched in 2007 with new reverse designs, increasing its appeal for investors and collectors alike. For 2023, the superb artistry and design capture the essence of these often-drowsy marsupials, the drowsiness resulting from their diet of eucalyptus leaves. The theme reaches a new high point with a beguiling portrait of the animal’s family life high in the gum tree canopy. 

The 2023 Australian Koala design is created by Ing Ing Jong and portrays a koala female climbing a tree with a dependent young joey clinging to her back for security. As well as the stylised inscription KOALA and the Perth Mint’s P mintmark, the reverse includes the coin’s weight, purity, and year of release, 2023. The coin includes the memorial obverse of the Late Queen Elizabeth II, which features the Commonwealth effigy created by Jody Clark supplemented with the memorial years of Her Majesty’s reign 1952 – 2022. As an additional security application, the coins incorporate an authentication feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter. Detectable under a magnifying glass, it is designed to make it significantly more difficult for the coin to be counterfeited. 

Denom. Metal  Weight  Dimensions  Quality  Mintage Limit 
One dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion 300,000

Each coin is individually encapsulated and available in quantities of up to 20 coins per order in Australia. For collectors and investors elsewhere, the Perth Mint advises consulting their partners/distributors worldwide here . For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Perth Mint — Australia: Latest wedge-tailed eagle silver coins designed by John Mercanti released  Tuvalu: Second pirate ship coin issued in “Black Flag” bullion series featuring the Royal Fortune United Kingdom: The Bull of Clarence features on the fourth gold and silver coins in “Royal Tudor Beasts” Collection Canada: Maple Leaf’s 35th anniversary marked with maple leaves in motion silver Proof mega coin 

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓