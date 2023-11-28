Perth Mint — Australia: Mythical dragon features on current and popular “Lunar Zodiac” gold and silver bullion series III

The Perth Mint has released its 2024-dated “Lunar Zodiac” gold and silver bullion-quality coins, which are the fifth design in the current series III. The Lunar series is a popular topic for gold and silver bullion and Proof-quality coins since they were first released by the Perth Mint in 1996. Since that time, they have released two previous series with the third currently in its fifth year and due to conclude in 2030. Each Australian Lunar series from the Perth Mint is based on the 12 actual and mythical animals in the Chinese zodiac. For 2024, the Lunar year, which begins on the 10th February, features the mythical creature of the dragon. Those born under the influence of the dragon in the years 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024 are said to exhibit the traits of bravery, ambition, intelligence, and ultimately enjoy good fortune during their lifetime.

Designed by Perth Mint artist Ing Ing Jong, the reverse side of the gold and platinum coins portrays a mythical dragon with stylised waves and fog — allusions to its control of the elements. The design on the silver strikes differs from the gold and platinum as the dragon is portrayed as front-facing and breathing out flames of fire. Included on both designs is the Chinese character for “dragon,” along with the inscription DRAGON 2024. During 2024, a special addition of the P125 privy mark will be included on some collector and bullion coins, signifying the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary.

The obverse side includes the Commonwealth memorial effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) designed by Jody Clark along with the years of her reign, 1952 and 2022, which is shown as part of the legend surrounding the Queen’s effigy. Below the Queen’s likeness are the specifications of the coin, along with the denomination.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 1 dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion 300,000 100 dollar .9995 Platinum 31.1 g 32.6 mm Bullion 5,000 100 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Bullion 30,000



The coins and weights are available from 10 ounces to 1/10th ounce in gold, one ounce in platinum, and two ounces to 1/2 ounce in silver with additional weights to come. Each coin is individually encapsulated. For additional information, please visit the website of the Perth Mint for listings of partner distributors in or near your country of residence.

