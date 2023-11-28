Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Perth Mint — Australia: Mythical dragon features on current and popular “Lunar Zodiac” gold and silver bullion series III

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Perth Mint has released its 2024-dated “Lunar Zodiac” gold and silver bullion-quality coins, which are the fifth design in the current series III. The Lunar series is a popular topic for gold and silver bullion and Proof-quality coins since they were first released by the Perth Mint in 1996. Since that time, they have released two previous series with the third currently in its fifth year and due to conclude in 2030. Each Australian Lunar series from the Perth Mint is based on the 12 actual and mythical animals in the Chinese zodiac. For 2024, the Lunar year, which begins on the 10th February, features the mythical creature of the dragon. Those born under the influence of the dragon in the years 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012, and 2024 are said to exhibit the traits of bravery, ambition, intelligence, and ultimately enjoy good fortune during their lifetime.

Designed by Perth Mint artist Ing Ing Jong, the reverse side of the gold and platinum coins portrays a mythical dragon with stylised waves and fog — allusions to its control of the elements. The design on the silver strikes differs from the gold and platinum as the dragon is portrayed as front-facing and breathing out flames of fire. Included on both designs is the Chinese character for “dragon,” along with the inscription DRAGON 2024. During 2024, a special addition of the P125 privy mark will be included on some collector and bullion coins, signifying the Perth Mint’s 125th anniversary.

The obverse side includes the Commonwealth memorial effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) designed by Jody Clark along with the years of her reign, 1952 and 2022, which is shown as part of the legend surrounding the Queen’s effigy. Below the Queen’s likeness are the specifications of the coin, along with the denomination.

Denom.  Metal  Weight  Diameter  Quality  Maximum Mintage 
1 dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion 300,000
100 dollar .9995 Platinum 31.1 g 32.6 mm Bullion 5,000
100 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Bullion 30,000


The coins and weights are available from 10 ounces to 1/10th ounce in gold, one ounce in platinum, and two ounces to 1/2 ounce in silver with additional weights to come. Each coin is individually encapsulated. For additional information, please visit the website of the Perth Mint for listings of partner distributors in or near your country of residence.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Perth Mint — Australia: Latest wedge-tailed eagle silver coins designed by John Mercanti released  Perth Mint — Australia: Astronomical wonder, Ningaloo eclipse, features on new silver double crown coin Perth Mint — Tuvalu: New silver one-ounce replica Casino Royale poker chip coins mark James Bond Day Closure of the Pobjoy Mint: the end of an innovative and extraordinary era in modern numismatics

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓