Perth Mint — Australia: Latest wedge-tailed eagle silver coins designed by John Mercanti released 

The Perth Mint has released its latest silver bullion coins, which are part of the wedge-tailed series featuring designs of this majestic predator raptor indigenous to Australia. This is the eighth wedge-tailed eagle design by renowned American medallist John M. Mercanti, 12th Chief Engraver of the U.S. Mint (retired), and features a spectacular image of Australia’s largest bird of prey.

The reverse side of the coins portrays a representation of a wedge-tailed eagle created by John M. Mercanti. The magnificent bird is standing on a branch with its vast wings outstretched. As well as the inscription AUSTRALIAN WEDGE-TAILED EAGLE and The Perth Mint’s P mintmark, the reverse also includes the coin’s weight, fineness, and its 2023 year date. The coin includes the memorial obverse of the Late Queen Elizabeth II, which features the Commonwealth effigy created by Jody Clark, supplemented with the memorial years of Her Majesty’s reign 1952 – 2022. As an additional security application, the coins incorporate an authentication feature in the form of a micro-laser engraved letter. Detectable under a magnifying glass, it is designed to make it significantly more difficult for the coin to be counterfeited. 

1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion

50,000

Each coin is individually encapsulated and available in quantities of up to 20 coins per order in Australia. For collectors and investors elsewhere, the Perth Mint advises consulting their partners/distributors worldwide here. For additional information, please click here.

