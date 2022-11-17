Coin Update

Perth Mint — Australia: Latest Lunar year silver Proof one-ounce coins feature the rabbit

The Perth Mint has released its fourth set of Lunar zodiac coins, Series III, with designs featuring the 12 traditional signs of the Chinese zodiac cycle. 

The reverse side of the 2023-dated Lunar zodiac is designed by Ing Ing Jong, whose depiction of an alert rabbit with its ears erect and another rabbit stretching towards a budding branch is centred. Included in the design to the right of the primary focus is the Chinese character 兔, which represents “rabbit,” the inscription RABBIT 2023, and the Perth Mint’s P mintmark.

As the coins were produced before the death of Queen Elizabeth in September, they include the Commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty along with the denomination 1 DOLLAR shown below her likeness, along with the coins’ specifications of 1oz 9999 Ag

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Proof

7,500
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 32.6 mm Proof HR

3,888
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Proof with applied colour

7,500
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Proof with plating

25,000

Each option is available as a separate purchase/item or in a set of three, which includes the Proof, selective gold-plated and colour designs. A high-relief strike is also available separately. All are presented in a classic display case with a Perspex/Lucite lid accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here.

