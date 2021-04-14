Perth Mint — Australia: Gold and silver swan bullion collector coins released with new reverse design

The Perth Mint has released new 2021-dated gold and silver coins which is part of their annual “Black Swan” bullion series. Each year since the series was introduced in 2017 a new design is depicted on the reverse which includes these beautiful creatures in different settings and styles.

Designed by Natasha-Muhl of the Perth Mint, her depiction portrays a swan gracefully floating on the surface of the water. The design includes the inscription THE 1 OZ 9999 AUSTRALIAN GOLD or SILVER SWAN and the Perth Mint’s exclusive “P5” mint mark that signifies this coin is a part of the fifth annual swan release.

The obverse side includes the Commonwealth effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by British engraver Jody Clark and introduced onto Australian coinage in 2019. The coins’ denomination of 100 DOLLARS (gold) or 1 DOLLAR (silver) is placed just under the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage One dollar .9999 Silver 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion 25,000 100 dollars .9999 Gold 31.1 g 32.6 mm Bullion 5,000

Both the gold and silver coins are available as a single coin protected in a capsule, in sealed rolls of 20 or in sealed strong-boxes of 100 coins. For additional information about these coins and other coins produced by the Perth Mint, please visit their website where a list of local distributors can be found.

