Perth Mint — Australia: Astronomical wonder, Ningaloo eclipse, features on new silver double crown coin

The Perth Mint has launched new silver double crown coins, which mark the event of a total solar eclipse over the tourist town of Exmouth and the nearby World Heritage-listed site Ningaloo Reef on Western Australia’s northwest coast. 

Featured on the coins is the Ningaloo Coast, a World Heritage Site located in the northwest coastal region of Western Australia. 

The reverse side of the coin appropriately portrays coloured corals of the Ningaloo Reef and a whale shark, the world’s largest fish, beneath the obscured sun and darkened sky of the 2023 Ningaloo Total Solar Eclipse. Also included in the design is the Perth Mint’s P mintmark shown just to the left edge. The obverse includes the memorial commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) created by British engraver Jody Clark, and is supplemented with the dates of her reign, 1952-2022, as well as the coin’s weight, purity, monetary denomination of 2 DOLLARS, and 2023. As an added mark of commemoration, the edge of the coin includes an incused inscription that also includes the exact time the eclipse will occur: NINGALOO ECLIPSE • 20 APRIL 2023 • 11:27AM. Enhancing the design is an oxidised or Antique finish, which is applied to both the obverse and reverse. 

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Dimensions  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
2 dollars

.9999 Silver

 62.2 g 50.8 mm Oxidised

3,000

The encapsulated coin is presented in a custom case, illustrated outer slip-case and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. This packaging contains FSC-certified paper products and other recycled materials. For additional information, please click here.

