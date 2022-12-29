Perth Mint — Australia: 2023-dated silver range of Kookaburra coins released

Coin Update

The Perth Mint has released the 2023-dated Australian Kookaburra one-ounce silver bullion coins. First issued in 1990, the Australian Kookaburra has become a favourite series with both collectors and investors featuring imagery of the iconic bird that draws its name from the Wiradjuri word “gugubarra.”  

The 2023-dated Kookaburra is the 34th design in the annual series, and this year, the reverse side, which is the work of Perth Mint artisan Wade Robinson, portrays two birds perched on branches surrounded with waratah, a spectacular native shrub considered an Australian floral treasure. The design incorporates the stylised inscription KOOKABURRA shown above the primary design along the edge. The year 2023 and the coin’s weight and purity are placed to the left of the inscription. The Perth Mint’s traditional P mintmark can be seen just to the lower-right. The obverse side includes the *Commonwealth effigy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, along with the denomination 30 DOLLARS (kilo), 10 DOLLARS (10-ounce), or 1 DOLLAR (ounce) shown below her likeness. Each coin also includes a micro-laser engraved security feature. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
1 dollar

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 40.9 mm Bullion

500,000
10 dollars

.9999 Silver

 311 g 75.9 mm Bullion

**Unlimited
30 dollars

.9999 Silver

 1,000 g 100.9 mm Bullion

**Unlimited

Each Australian Kookaburra 2023-dated silver bullion coin is presented in a protective acrylic capsule. For additional information, please click here.

*As no new effigy for HM King Charles III has been unveiled, Australian coins will continue utilising the effigy of the Late Queen until further notice.

**No mintage limit applies to the one-kilo and 10-ounce coins. Production will close at the end of 2023, and the Perth Mint will declare each coin’s official mintage at that time.

