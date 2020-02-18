Penny Pincher Coins launches PennyPincherAuctions.com, their Internet-only rare coin and currency auction platform

Coin Update

Great Falls, Virginia — Penny Pincher Coins in Fairfax, Virginia, has launched PennyPincherAuctions.com, their Internet-only rare coin and currency auction platform. The site features event focused auctions with specific themes, such as Collector Coins under $500, World and Ancient Coins, Paper Money, Premier Coins, and our Wednesday Night Raw Coin Auctions. It’s important for the buyer to have an edited and moderated auction focusing on a specific range of collecting. Auctions only accept No Reserve listings.

“Our industry has gone through a lot of changes since the Internet and eBay became popular 20 years ago. The collector base today is smaller, but more intensely competitive. We designed this platform to meet the needs of PCGS Registry Set competitors and casual collectors. This platform reaches out to younger collectors who prefer the transparency of the auction model. I enjoy that as an auctioneer, I can work on behalf of a client or an estate to help maximize their income,” said Mr. Shea, CEO of Penny Pincher Coins. “We believe this auction marketplace will ultimately be more popular than our traditional retail and online models.”

Their latest internet auction, Penny Pincher Premier #3, features key date Morgans in high grade and more and closes this Sunday, February 16, 2020. Click here for more information.

Established in 2007 by Mr. Shea, a graduate of MIT and the Wharton School, Penny Pincher Coins is a multi-channel dealer in precious metals, rare coins, and currency. Their first store opened in 2011 on Main St. in Fairfax, Virginia, where they still operate today. Penny Pincher Auctions is located in Great Falls, Virginia, and is a leading auctioneer of rare coins and currency.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

