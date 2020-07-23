Penny Pincher Auctions Premier #5 is closing this Sunday July 26th with top U.S. coin offerings!

Penny Pincher Auctions is pleased to announce their Fifth Premier sale is open with lots closing this Sunday, July 26th at 7 PM EST. This sale features over 50 lots of rare coins and currency selling with No Reserve in our online only auction format.

Highlights:

The site features event focused auctions with specific themes, such as Collector Coins under $500, World & Ancient Coins, Paper Money, Premier Coins, and our Wednesday Night Raw Coin Auctions. Our auctions only accept No Reserve listings.

Press release courtesy of Penny Pincher Auctions.

