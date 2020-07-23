Coin Update

Penny Pincher Auctions Premier #5 is closing this Sunday July 26th with top U.S. coin offerings!

Images by Professional Coin Grading Service. Hover to zoom.

Penny Pincher Auctions is pleased to announce their Fifth Premier sale is open with lots closing this Sunday, July 26th at 7 PM EST. This sale features over 50 lots of rare coins and currency selling with No Reserve in our online only auction format.

Highlights:

From left to right: Lot 6 1868 3CS PCGS UNC details, Lot 7 1865 3CN Struck 40% Off-Center PCGS MS-64, and Lot 40 1885-S Morgan dollar PCGS MS-63. Images by Professional Coin Grading Service.

The site features event focused auctions with specific themes, such as Collector Coins under $500, World & Ancient Coins, Paper Money, Premier Coins, and our Wednesday Night Raw Coin Auctions. Our auctions only accept No Reserve listings.

For more information about current and upcoming auctions, please click here.

Press release courtesy of Penny Pincher Auctions.

