Penny Pincher Auctions Premier #4 is underway and closes this Sunday May 17th with top U.S. coin offerings

Penny Pincher Auctions is pleased to announce their fourth Premier sale is now open with lots beginning to close Sunday, May 17th at 7:00 P.M. EST. All lots will sell with No Reserve in our online only auction format. This sale is distinct in its inclusion of significant United States documents including an Ambassadorial Appointment to France in 1815 signed by James Madison and James Monroe, and a Clagget 1833 “Public Sale of Negroes” broadside from Charleston, South Carolina.

See the rest of Penny Pincher Auctions’ Premier #4

Highlights:

The site features event focused auctions with specific themes, such as Collector Coins under $500, World & Ancient Coins, Paper Money, Premier Coins, and our Wednesday Night Raw Coin Auctions. Our auctions only accept No Reserve listings.

