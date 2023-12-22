PCI crackout crossovers results

My regular viewers know that I often send PCI coins as crossovers to PCGS, with some success until recently, because that top-holdering company has started labeling “Questionable Color” on otherwise beautifully toned Morgan dollars.

Also, when I discuss PCI coins as crossovers, I am talking mainly about older green label PCI coins. Yellow or gold label older PCI coins are graded more generously. I do not purchase PCI coins in later holders as I disagree with their overly generous grades, especially on real artificial coloring, which I described in this post.

In another post earlier this year, I recommended against submitting PCI Morgans as crossovers anymore unless you want to do it purely for the TrueView photos. PCGS continues to slab marvelously toned American Silver Eagles, despite the fact that these continue toning and risk going terminal. You can read about that here.

Nevertheless, I thought I would try three vintage green label coins, a 1939-S dime graded MS-67 by PCI; a 1945 dime, MS-66, PCI; and 1954 half, MS-64, PCI. The 1939-S retails for more than $300 at MS-67; the 1945, only $65 at MS-66 (but this had nice toning); and the 1954, only $40 at MS-64 (but this had exceptional toning).

Here are the results:

The 1939-S graded MS-66 at PCGS, worth $100, perhaps with a premium on a bit of toning.

The 1945 dime also was downgraded by one point at MS-65, still gem, at $40 retail. But this probably would sell for more because of attractive toning.

The magnificent reverse toning on the 1954 half dollar came in as questionable color, just as green label PCI Morgan dollars now, indicating that larger planchet coins are destined for this unfortunate designation.

I have consigned all of these coins with my eBay dealer, not anticipating any profit, given the $45 on average cost of holdering for each coin, minus the selling fees. Also, I paid more than $100 winning these three coins on HiBid and eBay. So I am out considerably.

Why would I risk such funds? Two reasons: I write about my successes and losses for you on Coin Update and Mint News Blog. I also collect toned coins of all denominations. In this PCGS submission, I did secure one more coin for my collection, a nicely toned 1964-D half dollar.

If you are interested in my 80-coin toned collection, you can visit it on my public PCGS site. Click here for TrueView images of those coins.

I will take the 1964-D to my bank box with my other gloriously toned coins. Feel free to comment on them on the PCGS site.

