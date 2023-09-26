Coin Update

PCGS weekly update September 26, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The $5 1992 1/10-ounce Proof American Gold Eagle was well-struck overall. Examples mostly grade in the PR-68DCAM to PR-69DCAM range, with fewer examples grading at the PR-70DCAM threshold. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Israel was declared a free state on May 14, 1948. On that day, the President of the United States, Harry S. Truman, congratulated the first Prime Minister of Israel David-Ben Gurion. The very next morning was the beginning of the 1948 Arab-Israeli War with neighboring countries. An armistice was signed with Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, and Syria within a year and a half. The Anglo-Palestine Bank first released currency into Israel on August 18, 1948, which was secretly printed by the American Bank Note Company in the Bronx, New York. The first coin was not released by the bank until May 11, 1949, which was the 50-pruta denomination. The first commemorative coins were struck in 1958. The coin depicted above is titled “Seafaring,” issued in 1963 and celebrating the 15th anniversary of Israel as a free state. It is included in the Israel Five-Lirot Commemorative Set, Proof (1958-1967), which takes 10 coins to complete the set. Please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to pursue. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

