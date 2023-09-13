Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

PCGS weekly update September 12, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The United States Mint officially released the 2017 Boys Town commemoratives on March 9, 2017, with seven different coins honoring the Boys Town nonprofit helping children and families. Some of the coins were issued in clad, silver, or gold, with options in Uncirculated or Proof format. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

New Zealand issued a newly designed Crown denomination in 1949. This large coin has a simplistic design, is sharp looking, and has a mintage of 200,000 business strikes. The Proof has an estimated mintage of a mere three pieces. Recently we posted the 1949 New Zealand Year Set, which includes five denominations to complete the set that was struck by the Royal Mint in London. Please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to pursue. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

PCGS weekly update September 5, 2023 Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet February 28 and March 1 NGC and PMG at 2023 Central States Convention New error coin discovery: Dr. Sally Ride quarter on nickel planchet error coin in GreatCollections April 30th auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓