PCGS weekly update October 31, 2023

The United States Mint officially began selling the business-strike 2019 San Antonio Mission National quarters on August 26, 2019. The U.S. Mint offered the coins in a 40-coin roll option for the San Francisco (S) quarter, two-roll sets of Philadelphia and Denver (P and D) quarters, three-roll (P, D, and S) sets, and 100-coin canvas bags representing any single mint. Read more.

A campfire burning wood flares flames dancing into the night for hours. High above, the heavens are filled with an infinite number of stars capturing the eye of any observer. In the southern sky, Alpha Pavonis is a star shining brighter than any other. It belongs to the constellation known as Pavo, which means “peacock” when translated from Latin. Sailors have used this constellation as a guide for centuries.

In 2012, the Australian Mint created the first domed coin, which can be found in the following set titled Australian Domed Space and Universe Silver $5, Proof (2012-2021). 10 coins are required to complete this set, and many celestial bodies can be found to view. Additional sets from various countries have been added. Please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to pursue. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

