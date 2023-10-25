PCGS weekly update October 24, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2023 Kennedy half dollars were offered to the public directly from the U.S. Mint beginning May 15, 2023. The mint offered both 2023 Philadelphia and Denver Kennedy half dollars to the public in rolls and bags. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Joseph Jenkins Roberts was a merchant in the United States who emigrated to Liberia in 1829 with his family at the young age of 19. In 1833, he was appointed as high sheriff, which was his first role in government. In 1841, he was the first appointed African-American governor of Liberia, a nation granted its independence on July 26, 1847.

From 1848 to 1856, Roberts served as the first president of Liberia and was elected three times during this period. The first country to recognize Liberia’s independence was Great Britain, followed by France, and some cities in Germany followed suit. Roberts was elected as the seventh president of Liberia from 1872-1876, but unfortunately, he passed away two months before his term was completed. Roberts played an integral role in the early development of Liberia as a nation, and he left his estate to the educational system of the country he served.

A set we recently listed is titled 1969 Liberia Proof Set, which includes the five-cent coin depicted above. The legend on the reverse of the coin reads, “The Love of Liberty Brought Us Here,” a phrase that Roberts promoted during his lifetime and warmly embraced. Additional sets from Liberia have also been added. Please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to pursue. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!