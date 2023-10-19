PCGS weekly update October 17, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2023 Louisiana Innovation dollars were officially released by the United States Mint on April 10, 2023. The U.S. Mint offered them in a 25-coin roll, priced at $34.50 each.

PCGS Set Registry Update

The coin depicted above portrays Dechko Uzunov, who was a Bulgarian visual artist. He competed in the 1936 art competitions that were held in Berlin as part of the Summer Olympic Games. Although he did not win a medal during the Olympics, he traveled to Paris in 1937 to meet Pablo Picasso, and the following year, in 1938, he was selected as a professor for the Sofia Academy of Fine Arts. Uzunov is one of many artists featured in a set we recently listed titled 2009-present Bulgarian Two-Leva Copper Renowned Artists Proof Set, which includes renowned artists from Bulgaria. Additional sets from Bulgaria have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

