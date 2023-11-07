Coin Update

PCGS weekly update November 7, 2023

The $100 2020-W Proof one-ounce Platinum Eagles were officially sold by the U.S. Mint, beginning on January 30, 2020. The issue price of the coin was $1,545 if purchased directly from the U.S. Mint on the first week of sales. Read more.

Eswatini is named after King Mswati II, a great military leader who ruled the country from 1820 through 1868. The indigenous peoples of Eswatini, or southwestern Africa, are known as “Swazis.” From 1906 through 1968, the British Empire ruled this country. However, the nation was granted its independence on September 6, 1968, and was known as the Kingdom of Swaziland. Decimal coinage was first struck by the Royal Mint of London in 1974. PCGS recently listed the 1979 Swaziland Proof Set, and the coin depicted above displays Shobuza II on the obverse and an elephant on the reverse. A son of Shobuza II, Mswati III was elected as King of Swaziland in April 1986. On April 19, 2019, he changed the country’s name to Eswatini to honor King Mswati II. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

