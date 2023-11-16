Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

PCGS weekly update November 14, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2020-W American Samoa V75 quarters were officially released by the U.S. Mint on April 6, 2020, and immediately collectors all over the country were searching for these scarce quarters. The coins are popular for several reasons. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Sir Milton Augustus Strieby Margai’s educational journey began in 1921 at Fourah Bay College, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in history. Margai soon pursued a medical degree at Durham University College of Medicine in England and finished his studies at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Upon earning his medical degree in 1928, he returned to his homeland of Sierra Leone and participated in the Colonial Medical Service, which benefited most districts within the country. A couple of years after his return to his motherland, Margai launched his political career and in 1951 was supervising the drafting process of a new constitution. He founded the Sierra Leone People’s Party in 1951 and rose to the position of its leader, a post he held until 1958. In 1961, Margai led the country of Sierra Leone to its freedom, and on May 27, 1962, he was elected as the nation’s first prime minister. Unfortunately, Margai passed away in 1964, and one of his greatest contributions to his country was advancing women’s health. PCGS has listed the First Republic 1964 Sierra Leone Proof Set for Set Registry members to build, and each obverse bears Margai’s effigy. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

United States Mint 2021 American Liberty gold coin garners COTY award recognition NCS Conservation: golden opportunity PCGS weekly update October 10, 2023 PCGS weekly update October 17, 2023

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓