PCGS weekly update November 14, 2023

The 2020-W American Samoa V75 quarters were officially released by the U.S. Mint on April 6, 2020, and immediately collectors all over the country were searching for these scarce quarters.



Sir Milton Augustus Strieby Margai's educational journey began in 1921 at Fourah Bay College, where he earned a bachelor's degree in history. Margai soon pursued a medical degree at Durham University College of Medicine in England and finished his studies at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine. Upon earning his medical degree in 1928, he returned to his homeland of Sierra Leone and participated in the Colonial Medical Service, which benefited most districts within the country. A couple of years after his return to his motherland, Margai launched his political career and in 1951 was supervising the drafting process of a new constitution. He founded the Sierra Leone People's Party in 1951 and rose to the position of its leader, a post he held until 1958. In 1961, Margai led the country of Sierra Leone to its freedom, and on May 27, 1962, he was elected as the nation's first prime minister. Unfortunately, Margai passed away in 1964, and one of his greatest contributions to his country was advancing women's health. PCGS has listed the First Republic 1964 Sierra Leone Proof Set for Set Registry members to build, and each obverse bears Margai's effigy.

