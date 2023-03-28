Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

PCGS weekly update March 28, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2019-S Reverse Proof Pennsylvania Polio Vaccine Innovation dollars officially went on sale via the United States Mint website on December 5, 2019. The coins had a maximum authorized mintage of 75,000. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Togo is a country that uses innovative technology to enhance its coinage. Prismatic technology has been found throughout a number of Togolese coins. Take, for example, the Togo Prismatic Wildlife 1,000 Francs Set, Proof (2010-2011). This six-coin set highlights wildlife that freely roams Earth with sparkling colors. The obverse for each coin displays a colorful prism-like caricature with brilliant satin finishes. The reverse exhibits brilliant frost and contrasting silver mirror-like fields. Please browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors to build. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NCS conservation: Hazy shade of PVC Kellogg & Humbert ingot brings $138,000 in S.S. Central America sunken treasure auction PCGS weekly update March 21, 2023 Rediscovery of unique U.S. coin with a royal past surprises submitter

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓