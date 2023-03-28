PCGS weekly update March 28, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2019-S Reverse Proof Pennsylvania Polio Vaccine Innovation dollars officially went on sale via the United States Mint website on December 5, 2019. The coins had a maximum authorized mintage of 75,000. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Togo is a country that uses innovative technology to enhance its coinage. Prismatic technology has been found throughout a number of Togolese coins. Take, for example, the Togo Prismatic Wildlife 1,000 Francs Set, Proof (2010-2011). This six-coin set highlights wildlife that freely roams Earth with sparkling colors. The obverse for each coin displays a colorful prism-like caricature with brilliant satin finishes. The reverse exhibits brilliant frost and contrasting silver mirror-like fields. Please browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors to build. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

