PCGS weekly update March 21, 2023

In 2005, the U.S. Mint introduced a new obverse design for the Jefferson nickel. Rather than having a side-profile portrait of Thomas Jefferson facing left on the obverse as it had been from 1938 through 2004, the 2005 design shows a closer depiction of Thomas Jefferson, and this time he’s facing right. Read more.

Start your PCGS Registry Set with only two items! A two-piece set we recently posted is the Philippines Manila Mint Opening Wilson Medal Basic Set, Circulation Strikes (1920). On July 6, 1920, the United States opened the Manila Mint in the Philippines and issued medals to commemorate this auspicious occasion. Medals were struck in copper and silver for the public to purchase. Gold was used to strike a very small quantity that was not released publicly and reserved for dignitaries. President Woodrow Wilson and Newton D. Baker, the latter serving as secretary of war, were both recipients of medals struck in gold. Today, these medals are collected by enthusiasts worldwide, and scoring an example that is graded PCGS MS-63 will cost collectors a few thousand dollars apiece. Please browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance, and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors to build. We appreciate your continued patronage. All the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

