PCGS weekly update June 20, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2006-W $50 Reverse Proof Gold Eagles were only offered in a special three-piece gold coin set. The set contains a Mint State $50 Gold Eagle with a “W” mintmark, a $50 Proof Gold Eagle with a “W” mintmark, and the scarce $50 Reverse Proof Gold Eagle bearing a “W” mintmark. Read more.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!