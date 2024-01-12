PCGS weekly update January 9, 2024

Recent Price Guide Updates

The $25 2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium American Eagle first went on sale via the U.S. Mint website on September 29, 2022. The maximum authorized mintage for the coin was set at 7,500, with an ordering limit of 10 coins per household. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Anyone who lives to be 100 years old or beyond is known to be a centenarian. Italian engraver Pietro Giampaoli, one of those who joined the club, served in World War I. In 1920 he enrolled at the Accademia di belle Arti di Brera in Milan to pursue the arts. His skills as a master engraver led him to join the State Mint of Italy as its chief engraver in 1936. His work started to appear in greater frequency during the 1950s on Vatican coinage, which began to bear his name.

One of Giampaoli’s most iconic designs was the 500 lire denomination, which was first struck in 1958 and continued until the year 2000. The obverse of the coin above displays Christopher Columbus’s ships the Nina, Pinta, and Santa Maria on water. The reverse exhibits a bust of a woman dressed in intricate Renaissance attire and her portrait is surrounded by 19 different shields of cities representing Italy as a whole.

PCGS has listed a set titled Italian Mint Set for our members to build, which includes the iconic 500-lire denomination. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

