Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

PCGS weekly update January 3, 2023

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The $1 2022-P Colorized Proof National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar first went on sale March 24, 2022. The coin had a limited mintage of 25,000. There was also a one-coin-per-household ordering limit imposed by the U.S. Mint. Read more here.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Bulgaria is a country that consists of 27 provinces. The nation’s largest city, Sofia, has a population of over one million people and is home to Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, which is the oldest college in the country. The gross domestic product of Bulgaria has doubled since 2000 and with the nation’s economic prosperity, coin collecting continues to gain popularity there. The following 1981 Bulgarian Proof Set, commemorating 1,300 years of Bulgaria as a country, is in-demand among collectors. The PCGS Set Registry continues to add new offerings for almost any member to consider pursuing and provides specialty sets for advanced collectors to build. We are grateful for your continued support; best of luck building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Two NGC-certified 1864 Liberty Head gold coins each realize over $250,000 CAC coins bring premiums in October GreatCollections offers NGC-certified Double Eagle from S.S. Central America Fresh-to-market S.S. Central America treasures in Goldberg’s June 2022 auction

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓