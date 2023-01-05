PCGS weekly update January 3, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

The $1 2022-P Colorized Proof National Purple Heart Hall of Honor silver dollar first went on sale March 24, 2022. The coin had a limited mintage of 25,000. There was also a one-coin-per-household ordering limit imposed by the U.S. Mint. Read more here.

Bulgaria is a country that consists of 27 provinces. The nation’s largest city, Sofia, has a population of over one million people and is home to Sofia University St. Kliment Ohridski, which is the oldest college in the country. The gross domestic product of Bulgaria has doubled since 2000 and with the nation’s economic prosperity, coin collecting continues to gain popularity there. The following 1981 Bulgarian Proof Set, commemorating 1,300 years of Bulgaria as a country, is in-demand among collectors. The PCGS Set Registry continues to add new offerings for almost any member to consider pursuing and provides specialty sets for advanced collectors to build. We are grateful for your continued support; best of luck building your sets, and happy collecting, folks!

