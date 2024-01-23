Coin Update

PCGS weekly update January 23, 2024

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

In 2022, the U.S. Mint introduced the American Women Quarters Program. The program is scheduled for four years, from the years 2022 – 2025. The Mint will introduce up to five different reverse designs each year, which celebrate significant accomplishments or contributions made by women. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

The first president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was Demetrius Vikelas. He held this position from 1894 to 1896, which played an integral role in launching the first International Olympic Games of modern times. The games were held in Athens, Greece, from April 6th to April 15th 1896 and 14 nations competed in nine sports. Greece won the most medals with 47, the United States was second winning 20, and Germany finished in third place with 13 medals. In 1934, the first European Athletics Championships were held in Turin, Italy, at Benito Mussolini Stadium, and the games have continued to be held every two years since 2010. PCGS has listed a set titled 1981-1982 Greece Pan-European Games Set for our members to build which commemorates these games that were held in Athens, Greece. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

