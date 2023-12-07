PCGS weekly update December 5, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2023-P and D mint mark American Women Tallchief quarters were officially released into circulation in October 2023. That same day, the United States Mint offered the coins to its customers in two roll sets, three roll sets and in 100 coin bags. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

Iceland is known for its beautiful landscapes, most notably in The Westfjords. One sight that is to be seen in this area is the cascading waterfall known as the Dynjandi, which was deemed a national monument in 1981. The westernmost part of Iceland is known as the Látrabjarg, which is home to thousands of bird nests and the largest cliffs in Europe. The Atlantic Puffin might be spotted whose unique beak displays vibrant colors complemented by white and grayish feathers. The waters that surround the cliffs are rich with sea life and home to multiple species of dolphins like the two depicted on the five-krona denomination above. PCGS has listed a set titled 1981 Iceland Proof Set which has a total of five denominations. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!