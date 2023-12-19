PCGS weekly update December 19, 2023

Recent Price Guide Updates

CoinFacts Narrative Update

The 2013-S Proof Five Star Generals commemorative half dollar honors the United States Army Command and General Staff College (CGSC), which was established in 1881, and the five-star generals who attended or taught there. The obverse features General Henry “Hap” Arnold and Omar N. Bradley with a Five-Star insignia above their heads. Read more.

PCGS Set Registry Update

India celebrated its 75th anniversary of independence as a republic on August 15, 1947. The first elected prime minister of India was Jawarlahal Nehru, and Indira Priya Darshini was his daughter. She married Indian freedom fighter Feroze Gandhi in March 1942 to become Indira Gandhi. In the 1950s, she was involved in setting up the Congress Party’s Women’s Section with the aid of her father, and this movement encouraged women of India to become involved in politics. During her 1960s tenure in Congress, she teamed up with Lal Bahadur Shastri to spark the Green Revolution, which increased the technological development of wheat that virtually eliminated fungal diseases within farmers’ crops. This led India to become the number-two wheat producer globally in 2023. Indira Gandhi has left an indelible impression on the history of India, and PCGS has listed a set titled Republic of India Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Commemorative Set, Proof (1985), which portrays one of India’s most influential leaders. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!