PCGS weekly update December 12, 2023

In 2023, the U.S. Mint struck an interesting Lincoln cent variety. The variety is known as the “Extra V,” as some 2023 (Philadelphia) Lincoln cents have been found with an extra “V” letter to the right of the V.D.B. initials on the obverse. Read more.

Pytor IIlich Tchaikovsky is one of the most famous musicians to write and perform classical music. Known to the world as “Tchaikovsky,” The Nutcracker is one of his timeless classics, which is a two-part score of a ballet. The setting is Christmas Eve around a Christmas tree in 18th-century Germany. He completed his work in March 1892 and the ballet was first performed in December 1892 at St. Petersburg’s Mariinsky Theatre. Tchaikovsky was not pleased with the ballet after the first performance but was satisfied with the music. He did not live to see the greater success of his work and unfortunately, he passed away on November 6, 1893. To this day, The Nutcracker is performed by ballet companies during the holiday season all over the world. PCGS has listed a set titled Russian Rouble Commemorative Set, Proof (1965-1991), which has many coins representing the cultural history of Russia. Additional sets from various countries have been added, so please feel free to browse the PCGS Set Registry when you have a chance and you may find there is a set for almost anyone to build. The PCGS Set Registry offers many different sets from all over the world and specialty sets for advanced collectors. We appreciate your continued patronage, all the best in building your sets, and Happy Collecting, folks!

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service

